Citing Nobel numbers, Goa Governor raises low spending on education

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said India actually has five Nobel laureates, stating that six out of the 12 Indians who have won the award are “foreigners” and one was Mother Teresa.

Speaking at a function organised by the National Institute of Oceanography in Panaji, Malik said inadequate government spending on education and research could be the reason behind the low number of Nobel winners from the country.

“There are only 12 Nobel laureates in this country, out of whom six are foreigners. One is Mother Teresa, so…we have five. In America and England, one university has around 150 Nobel laureates. They have quality education and they spend a lot of money on education. It does not happen here. Here, not more than six per cent of the central budget is spent on education. How will we have quality education?” he said.

He also pointed at the need to put more capital in improving the state of agriculture. “A time will come when the strength of the country will be determined by the quantum of grain or produce and not by the size of its armed forces,” Malik said.

