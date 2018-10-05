Citing loss, Congress seeks CAG audit in Rafale deal

The delegation, led by party veterans Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma, also referred to former Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd chief T Suvarna Raju’s remarks that HAL and Dassault Aviation The delegation, led by party veterans Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma, also referred to former Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd chief T Suvarna Raju’s remarks that HAL and Dassault Aviation

The Congress on Thursday approached the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the second time in two weeks and informed him that fresh revelations in connection with the purchase of the 36-Rafale deal in India and France have exposed a “deep-rooted sinister conspiracy” and a “clear cut case” of loss to public exchequer. It reiterated its demand that the CAG conduct a forensic audit to bring out the truth.

The Congress drew CAG Rajiv Mehrishi’s attention to former French president Francois Hollande’s statement that the Indian government had proposed the name of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as the offset partner for the deal and that the Joint Secretary & Acquisition Manager in the Ministry of Defence, who had been part of the Contract Negotiations Committee, had raised questions about the deal’s benchmark price and recorded objections a month before the deal was inked.

The delegation, led by party veterans Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma, also referred to former Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd chief T Suvarna Raju’s remarks that HAL and Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, had signed the mutual Workshare Agreement and that the PSU was ready to guarantee delivery of 108 aircraft as per the agreed price on schedule.

