Citing law and order, Ropar administration bans cow transportation at night

Citing law and order issue, Ropar district administration Sunday banned the transportation of cows during night. A press release by the district administration cited that the atrocities on cows could create law and order problems.

“India is a country of customs, here every religion is respectable and followers of Hindu religion worship cows, any atrocities on the cows could create law and order problem. During night there is suspicion of cow smuggling. Keeping in view the sentiments of common people, the transportation of cows is banned within the district from 5 pm to 7 am during winter season and from 6 pm to 6 am during the summer season” the press release issued on Sunday by the district administration read.

The winter ban is till February 2 next year.