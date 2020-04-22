Citing lack of safety, quarantine facilities, doctors of Chennai hospital threaten to abstain from work

Doctors in Chennai demand for better quarantine facilities in Chennai. (Photo for representation) Doctors in Chennai demand for better quarantine facilities in Chennai. (Photo for representation)

Demanding safety measures and better quarantine facilities, resident doctors of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai city have threatened to stay away from duty unless essential safety protocols are not followed by hospital administration.

A letter from them cited poor safety measures including lapses in the quarantine arrangements as a reason for seven PG medical students getting infected of Covid-19. While they demand better quarantine facilities for doctors after work, they reminded the hospital administration that they will be forced to abstain from work if the administration doesn’t follow safety guidelines.

Dr. K Senthil, President of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, said the health department should have done the job by giving guidelines.

“We demand the government to follow the safety protocols in Madurai Medical College, take it as a model, follow them. It is all about the leadership and the individual administrators. While many major hospitals in the state are doing a good job, administrators at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College, Thanjavur Medical College are few examples where safety of frontline workers is not considered even after several complaints and some getting infection,” Senthil said.

