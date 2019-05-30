Toggle Menu
Citing Karti win, CBI court asks if it can hear Indrani approver plea

Sheena Bora murder case: Told Indrani’s secretary not to forge sign, says house help to court
Indrani Mukerjea. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

A special CBI court in Delhi Wednesday refrained from deciding if former director of INX Media, Indrani Mukerjea, can be made an approver in an alleged corruption case against her company and involving Karti Chidambaram, given that the latter was recently elected to Lok Sabha.

Special Judge Anurag Sain asked if statutes of the case change because of Karti’s win. “Cases against MPs/MLAs are heard by a special court,” it said, and directed the CBI to get it clarified if the court can hear the case. CBI’s counsel said that since Karti had not yet taken the oath, privileges of an MP won’t apply.

The judge, however, sent Mukerjea’s application to the judge in-charge for a decision.

