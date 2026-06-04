Key cancer drug shortage in India for 2 weeks, doctors raise alarm

While the increasing cost of raw materials has elevated prices of many medical products since the start of the war — especially those based on petrochemicals — the companies producing these two drugs have not. (Representative image)
Two very commonly-used, cheap chemotherapy medicines, Cisplatin and Carboplatin, have gone off the shelves across the country over the last two weeks, leading to oncologists raising an alarm. This is because of the increase in prices of raw materials, fuelled by the Hormuz crisis, and the inability of companies to raise prices because they are under the government’s price control.
“Our hospital pharmacy has run out of Cisplatin and Carboplatin. Nearly seven in ten patients in my clinic need one of these drugs. They are prescribed for oral, lung, cervical, oesophageal, ovarian, and breast cancer among others. Now, we have cancer patients running from one store to the other in search of this medicine. My colleagues in other cities are also facing a similar situation,” said Dr Shyam Agarwal, chairman of medical oncology at Sir Gangaram Hospital.
Dr Abhishek Shankar, oncologist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-New Delhi, echoed a similar concern: “There has been a shortage of these drugs for at least the last two weeks.” Another Delhi-based oncologist added that the lower doses have completely gone off the shelves while the higher doses are still available in some stores.
In Mumbai, Dr Mohan Menon, medical oncologist at Lilavati Hospital and Research Center said that there has been a shortage of all platinum-derived chemotherapy agents and the root cause of the failure is the increasing prices of platinum globally. “This precious metal was trading at Rs 2,700 per gram in mid-2023 but has now skyrocketed to over Rs 7,800 per gram,” he said.
Wholesalers and stockists are fast running out of supplies. The owner of a large retail pharmacy in Delhi said: “Almost no medical store in the country at the moment has these medicines. Most stockists and wholesalers have run out of it. With the limited stock they have, they are saying that they will sell it directly to patients instead of retailers.”
While the increasing cost of raw materials has elevated prices of many medical products since the start of the war — especially those based on petrochemicals — the companies producing these two drugs have not. These medicines come under Drug Pricing Control Order, which regulates the prices of all essential medicines in the country. Any drug under the DPCO can only increase their price in tandem with the average increase in wholesale prices each year.
While the prices of platinum have been going up — owing to a deficit in the world’s largest supplier, South Africa, and the growing use of the metal in the automotive sector and in production of green hydrogen — the current West Asia crisis has added fuel to the fire. “Most of India’s platinum is imported from the Gulf countries, which have been impacted due to the current conflict,” said an industry expert, who did not wish to be named. United Arab Emirates is the biggest supplier of platinum for India, accounting for nearly half the imports.
Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme.
Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports.
Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan.
She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times.
When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More