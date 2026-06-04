Key cancer drug shortage in India for 2 weeks, doctors raise alarm

While the increasing cost of raw materials has elevated prices of many medical products since the start of the war — especially those based on petrochemicals — the companies producing these two drugs have not. (Representative image)

Two very commonly-used, cheap chemotherapy medicines, Cisplatin and Carboplatin, have gone off the shelves across the country over the last two weeks, leading to oncologists raising an alarm. This is because of the increase in prices of raw materials, fuelled by the Hormuz crisis, and the inability of companies to raise prices because they are under the government’s price control.

“Our hospital pharmacy has run out of Cisplatin and Carboplatin. Nearly seven in ten patients in my clinic need one of these drugs. They are prescribed for oral, lung, cervical, oesophageal, ovarian, and breast cancer among others. Now, we have cancer patients running from one store to the other in search of this medicine. My colleagues in other cities are also facing a similar situation,” said Dr Shyam Agarwal, chairman of medical oncology at Sir Gangaram Hospital.