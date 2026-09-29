Company Commander among four killed as CISF jawan opens fire in J&K

Four CISF personnel, including the Company Commander and a Sub-Inspector, were among four killed in an incident of fratricide that took place on Tuesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.
A police officer told The Indian Express that the incident took place at Sewa Hydel Power Project between J&K’s Basohli and Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district.
The deceased include Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, the Company Commander; SI Lakshman Singh; and constables Sanjeev Kumar and Mohd. Rafiq. The CISF personnel who opened fire had been apprehended.
Giving details, sources said that a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) company was deployed on the J & K side of the Chamera Dam over Ravi river.
However, the provocation behind the incident is not immediately known.
The police party from Basohli was on the way to the site when the last reports came in.
Officials said that one has to travel through Himachal Pradesh to reach the incident spot as the area falls at the extreme end of Kathua district.