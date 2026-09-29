Company Commander among four killed as CISF jawan opens fire in J&K

Four CISF personnel, including the Company Commander and a Sub-Inspector, were among four killed in an incident of fratricide that took place on Tuesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

A police officer told The Indian Express that the incident took place at Sewa Hydel Power Project between J&K’s Basohli and Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district.

The deceased include Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, the Company Commander; SI Lakshman Singh; and constables Sanjeev Kumar and Mohd. Rafiq. The CISF personnel who opened fire had been apprehended.

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Giving details, sources said that a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) company was deployed on the J & K side of the Chamera Dam over Ravi river.