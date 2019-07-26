With personnel spending more time on phones, CISF launches YouTube, Wikipedia like portals to train forces

With people spending better part of their free time on mobile phones watching videos and relying on online portals for information, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched a customised video interface on the lines of YouTube and portal on the lines of Wikipedia to update its personnel about security related issues, best practices in forces and latest technologies available across the world.

Advertising

So a constable can now take a quick crash course on assembling his gun, cleaning his AK 47, training in a specific theatre and use of latest gadgets by just clicking on a video link. Recognising the need to empower its personnel by making technical know-how available to them at the click of a button, CISF recently launched Securitypedia, an on-line encyclopedia. “Securitypedia is a website which incorporates a wide gamut of security related practices across the globe. It is not just a static website containing data archives, but is more of a dynamic platform where a force member can contribute by writing blogs on relevant professional issues, ” CISF AIG Hemendra Singh said. He added that just like Wikipedia, any member could post information or edit articles after citing authentic and verifiable sources.

” This will help pool in a wide range of experiences, knowledge and information that will help the force. It will also break knowledge hierarchy as all personnel irrespective of ranks will be able to contribute. In the long run we plan to. make it accessible to all paramilitary forces,” Singh said. The portal also contains extensive information on Technical Learning, CISF Manuals, CISF Case Studies, Technical Compendium etc.

As a supplement to Securitypedia, CISF has also developed CISF Tube—an online video database of all videos relevant to CISF. The videos available on CISF Tube enable CISF personnel to learn on various subjects related to their functioning. “For example if a personnel is being posted in a specific theatre and wants to know what kind of training he would go through, he can quickly check a video and mentally prepare himself. Videos related to operation of various arms and equipment used by CISF are also available. We are also regularly posting videos of latest technologies being used across the world for security, ” Singh said.

Advertising

To streamline monitoring of field units on a day to day basis, CISF has also developed an innovative dashboard which is presently being implemented on a pilot basis at its Southern Sector headquarters in Chennai. This system, sources said, provides for real time data collection from the field units and its analysis with generation of requisite alerts, as and when necessary.

“This pilot project has been helpful in improving the operational effectiveness of the supervisory officers to a great extent,” Singh said. Most of this work is being churned out from CISF’s technical lab set up at Hyderabad last year. The lab was set up with an aim to maintain and update technical knowledge about latest innovations in the field of new and emerging technologies, a CISF officer said.

The Tech Lab has a dedicated R&D wing manned by a team of officers with technical background. These officers maintain a constant interface with various academic and research institutions and other professional agencies.

The lab has also been actively engaging with National level research institutions such as National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to leverage the technological solutions they can offer. Towards this objective, CISF has been assisting National Center of Excellence in Technology for Internal Security (NCETIS) at IIT Mumbai in evaluation of products being developed by the institution. These include Hand Held Explosive Detector and Video Analytics Software.

“Basically, we are in a proactive mode towards embracing new and emerging technologies to meet its present and future challenges,” Singh said.