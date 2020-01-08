CISF DG reaches out to 1.6 lakh personnel via webcast

On Monday, CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan addressed 1.6 lakh force personnel across the country simultaneously through webcast. On Monday, CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan addressed 1.6 lakh force personnel across the country simultaneously through webcast.

The CISF has been adopting newer means of communication through digital platforms for the past couple of years. On Monday, CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan addressed 1.6 lakh force personnel across the country simultaneously through webcast.

“The objective of the DG’s webcast address was to reach out and connect with the last force personnel deployed in far-flung areas of the country. In his address DG, CISF congratulated the personnel for their selfless and dedicated service in securing the critical infrastructures and sensitive establishments of our country and highlighted the achievements of the force during 2019,” CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh said.

The DG spoke to personnel from 340 units of CISF from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kudankulam, and from Subansiri in Assam to Kandla in Gujarat.

