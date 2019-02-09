CISF constable shoots himself while on duty

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, posted as security guard at civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad’s house here, allegedly committed suicide Saturday morning, police said.

Advertising

Bhawar Lal Naik (43) allegedly shot himself with his service rifle while on duty at Setalvad’s bungalow in suburban Santacruz, a police official said.

The reason behind Naik’s extreme step was not known, he said, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot.

Naik’s body had been sent for autopsy, the official added. Santacruz police have registered a case of accidental death and further probe was on, he said.