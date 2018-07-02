Circular on 1 per cent quota to Gurjars soon: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Rathore

He claimed that the members of the Samiti were satisfied with the meeting in which issues related to the Devnarayan Scheme, the Gurukul Aawas Yojna and the withdrawal of cases were discussed. He claimed that the members of the Samiti were satisfied with the meeting in which issues related to the Devnarayan Scheme, the Gurukul Aawas Yojna and the withdrawal of cases were discussed.

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore on Sunday said a circular mandating one per cent reservation to the Gurjar community will be released soon.

Speaking after a meeting with a delegation of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, he said the government has withdrawn 203 criminal cases against the community members during the Gurjar Aandolan.



Social Justice Minister Arun Chaturvedi, who is also a member of parliamentary sub-committee, said the circular on the reservation could not be issued earlier due to legal hurdles.

The disappointment among the members of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti will be addressed by Monday, he said.

Representatives of the Gurjar community have, however, given the state government an ultimatum till Monday, saying that if their demands are not met, they will stage protests during PM’s proposed visit to Jaipur on July 7.

The state government had signed an agreement with the Samiti on May 19, following which the latter called off a Mahapanchayat on May 23.

However, more than a month after the agreement was signed, Gurjar leaders were not satisfied after the meeting on Sunday.

“The government has said that by tomorrow evening it will abide by all the 16 points we mentioned during our agreement on May 19,” Gurjar leader Himmat Singh said on Sunday.

He added that the community will approach the Prime Minister if the government goes back on its word. — PTI Inputs

