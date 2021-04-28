Cipla ties up with MSD to make, distribute investigational drug molnupiravir in India

This agreement is a part of Cipla's efforts to enhance global access to treatment for patients affected by the pandemic. (File Photo)

Molnupiravir, the investigational oral antiviral drug being studied in a Phase-III trial for the treatment of non-hospitalised patients with confirmed Covid-19, will now be manufactured and distributed by Cipla that announced on Wednesday that it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with MSD, a trade name of Merck & Co Inc Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

The MSD is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. This agreement is a part of Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to treatment for patients affected by the pandemic.

As part of the agreement, Cipla will be permitted to manufacture, market and distribute molnupiravir in India and more than 100 low and middle income countries.

Molnupiravir is an investigational, orally bio-available form of a potent ribonucleotide analogue that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Covid-19.

Molnupiravir has been shown to be active in several models of SARS-CoV-2, including for prophylaxis, treatment and prevention of transmission, as well as SARS-CoV-1 and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS).

Umang Vohra, managing director and global CEO, Cipla Ltd, said this collaboration will expand patient access to quality treatment for Covid-19.