Cinema halls can prohibit moviegoers from carrying outside food, beverages, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stated that the owner of a cinema hall has the right to regulate movie goers from carrying food and beverage from outside into the movie hall, the Bar and Bench reported.

“A cinema hall owner has the right to regulate the entry of food and beverage. Whether to consume what is available is entirely upon the choice of the movie goer. Viewers visit hall for entertainment,” the Bar and Bench quoted an apex court bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha as saying.

The court pointed out that a cinema hall is a private property of the owner and he is entitled to put terms and conditions that he deems fit provided the same are not contrary to public interest or safety.

If a viewer enters a movie hall, he or she has to follow the rules laid down by its owner, and it is evidently a matter of commercial decision of theatre owner, the court said.

The bench was hearing a batch of pleas filed by theatre owners and Multiplex Association of India challenging a 2018 verdict of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court ordering multiplexes and theatres to allow cinema goers to carry their own food and beverages inside the hall. The High Court had passed the directions noting that the rules framed by Jammu and Kashmir did not prohibit viewers from carrying their own food or drinking water inside the hall.

Setting aside the direction of the high court, the Supreme Court said: “The High Court exceeded jurisdiction in passing such an order. It has been submitted movie hall owners that drinking water will be supplied free of charge and when an infant accompanies a parent, as a matter of practice hall owners do not object to reasonable amount of food for infant.”

Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan submitted that precincts of cinema halls is not a public property and admission to such a hall is reserved by its owner. He further underlined that there is no compulsion to buy the food inside the movie halls.

Even as the top court agreed that the rules framed by the government did not prohibit brining outside food into cinema halls, it said the theatre owner has every right to carry on his trade by notifying terms and conditions. “It needs no emphasis that rule making power of the State has to be in consonance with the fundamental right of cinema hall owner to carry a business trade etc,” the Bar and Bench quoted the apex court bench as saying.