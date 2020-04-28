CIMAP develops herbal products to ‘boost immunity’, keep cough at bay

CIMAP has also called upon entrepreneurs and start-ups for the development of these products – CIM Paushak and Herbal Cough Syrup, both of which were developed as per guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush. (Representational) CIMAP has also called upon entrepreneurs and start-ups for the development of these products – CIM Paushak and Herbal Cough Syrup, both of which were developed as per guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush. (Representational)

The Central Institute for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow, has developed two herbal products aimed at ‘boosting immunity’, officials said. The CSIR lab has claimed that the products have scientifically proven to keep dry cough – one of the key symptoms of COVID-19 – at bay, besides acting as an immunity booster.

With the development of a vaccine to combat the virus still underway, and the number of people being infected rising exponentially, the Ministry of Ayush had released a list of immunity boosters last month.

CIMAP has also called upon entrepreneurs and start-ups for the development of these products – CIM Paushak and Herbal Cough Syrup, both of which were developed as per guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush. The cough syrup has been tested and found effective against most kinds of cough, the scientists said.

Prabodh K Trivedi, director, CSIR-CIMAP, said the pilot facility at the institute will remain for the manufacturing of these herbal products. The institute has readied the two for Transfer of Technology (ToT).

According to CIMAP’s researchers, 12 key herbal ingredients, including Puranva, Ashwagandha, Mulethi, Harad, Baheda and Sataver, were used to make the products.

‘Approach of integrated medicine needed’

Niti Aayog has recommended an integrative medicine approach to tackle COVID-19. “India must have its own approach, which includes both the advancement in technology, as well as traditional knowledge of Ayush therapies,” said Vijay Bhatkar, eminent scientist and chairman of the task force for integrative medicine of Niti Ayog. Known for laying the foundation of supercomputing in India, the veteran scientist also recommended extensive use of supercomputers for drug analytics, drug re-purposing, and drug design, while performing medical research in the wake of the virus.

