CII, Serum Institute join hands to expand vaccination across rural areas

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has entered into an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to accelerate vaccination drives in partnership with the industry, including healthcare providers. The vaccine drive will target communities in India’s small towns and rural areas to ensure wide coverage.

“India’s post-pandemic growth critically rests on how soon the eligible population is vaccinated and economic activities can return to normal. CII aims to connect the community, hospitals and corporates to fast-track vaccination, and the partnership with Serum Institute will help catalyse industry participation to reach out to communities at large. Overall, industry has been playing a responsible part in ensuring vaccination of workers and their families, but clearly given the scale and urgency of the vaccination programme, we can complement and supplement the efforts of the government in this pivotal mission for the nation,” stated T V Narendran, president of CII, in an official statement issued on Friday.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said, “Serum Institute is pleased to partner with CII to work with industry members in reaching out the vaccine to communities in the hinterland. While SII has manufactured the vaccine at scale within a short period of time, it is essential that all stakeholders work together towards carrying out the inoculations. Our partnership with CII will be a good way to close the gaps, as there is plenty of supply of Covishield available for distribution.”