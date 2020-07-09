CID starts dept to train cops for making sketches of suspects

Officials said the department is the brain child of IPS officer Atulchandra Kulkarni, who is the chief of the state CID. (Representational) Officials said the department is the brain child of IPS officer Atulchandra Kulkarni, who is the chief of the state CID. (Representational)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police has started a “sketch department” for training police personnel in drawing sketches of suspects.

A press release issued by the CID on Thursday stated that the department, a first of its kind in the country, was inaugurated by Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on July 6.

Officials said the department is the brain child of IPS officer Atulchandra Kulkarni, who is the chief of the state CID. The department will train police personnel in making sketches of suspects seen by eyewitnesses, or those captured on CCTV. Around 50 officers from various state police establishments have shown their willingness to undergo training, officials said. “Due to Covid-19, as of now, a basic course of five days has been started for a batch of ten cops…” the press release read.

Well known sketch artist Dr Girish Charwad, who has been helping the police make sketches of suspects for around 27 years, will be training the officers.

