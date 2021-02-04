CID implicating Waheed Para in fraudulent, politically motivated case: Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the CID of keeping the party’s youth wing president, Waheed Para, in “inhuman conditions” and accused the department of implicating him in a “fraudulent and politically motivated” case.

Para has been in the custody of Counter Intelligence (Kashmir) at Srinagar since January 9, the same day that he was granted bail in a separate case filed by the NIA.

Mehbooba claimed on Twitter that the CID had replaced the head of the SIT probing the case “because he refused to be an accomplice in framing invented charges”. “Waheed is being persecuted & tortured to admit the false allegations. Since an admission didn’t happen he is being kept under inhuman conditions. This investigation has been fraudulent & politically motivated from day one,” she wrote.

Terming the actions of the authorities “shameful and appalling”, the former CM said that the “the norm dictating such deceitful investigations is ‘Show me the man & I’ll show you the crime’”.

Responding to the allegations, J&K Police, without naming Mehbooba, said that the comments with regard to CID’s investigations made on social media were “unfortunate” and increased the risk of “adversely influencing witnesses”.

In a statement, police said, “Recent comments about CID investigations in the public domain through social media are unfortunate for two reasons: for being factually incorrect and making CID officers vulnerable to increased threats and enhanced risks. It is also fraught with the risks of adversely influencing the witnesses and the course of investigation. It is factually incorrect that an under investigation person was tortured. CID investigations are done professionally and as per law.”

The statement added that every arrested person is presented before competent court periodically as per law. Every arrested suspect has access to health care as well as doctors.

“It is neither proper nor lawful to discuss and pass verdict like remarks in the public domain about ongoing complex investigations,” it said.