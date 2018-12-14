CID producer BP Singh to succeed Anupam Kher as FTII Chairman

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday appointed TV producer BP Singh as President of FTII and chairman of its Governing Council. Singh will step in the shoes of actor Anupam Kher, who had resigned in October sighting ‘international commitments”.

Singh, an alumnus of FTII, was elected as vice-chairman of the FTII Governing Council during the first meeting of FTII Society on October 30. In the previous FTII Society headed by actor Gajendra Chauhan, Singh was roped in as vice-chairman of the Governing Council following vociferous protests by students opposing Chauhan’s appointment. The tenure of Singh will be till March 2020.

In a statement, the FTII administration said that Singh did a cinematography specialisation course from the institute between 1970-73 and went on to become producer-director of popular TV serial CID, which recently completed a record of 21 years unbroken run on SONY TV. In 2004, Singh made it to the Limca Book of Records for taking a single continuous shot of 111 minutes to mark the completion of six years of CID.

“The appointment has come as a pleasant surprise to me. We were actually planning for a meeting of the Academic Council on December 18, where we would be discussing the new credit-based syllabus, and other academic issues. We have also already invited students to be a part of this meeting, and give their suggestions,” Singh said about his appointment.

“FTII welcomes the appointment of BP Singh as new chairman. As former chairperson of FTII Academic Council (2014-2017) and current vice-chairman of FTII Governing Council, he is fully conversant with all issues of the Institute. It is his vision that launched FTII’s countrywide film education outreach initiative SKIFT (Skilling India in Film and Television) in May 2017 which saw nearly 120 short courses conducted in over 24 cities and towns across India touching nearly 5000 learners so far. FTII looks forward to his guidance and support in the times to come,” said Bhupendra Kainthola, Director, FTII.

Kher resigned from the honorary post on October 30, the same evening he headed the first meeting of incumbent FTII Society in Mumbai, citing his acting commitments which would require him to stay in the United States over a prolonged period of time over next few years. His 12 month tenure turned out to be the shortest one since 1974, when FTII Society was formed by I&B to give the institute functional and academic autonomy. He was also the first chairman of FTII to resign before completing his tenure.