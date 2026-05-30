CID knocks on Abhishek Banerjee’s door in Kolkata to probe MLA signature case

A team from the Criminal Investigation Department reached TMC’s Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s home ‘Santiniketan’ in Kolkata on Saturday in relation with the probe in the MLA signature case. However, they couldn’t find him at home.

Around 4 CID officers were at the MP’s residence. Banerjee’s staff who responded at the gates, said they were not aware where the Diamond Harbour MP was. The CID had earlier questioned Kunal Ghosh in the case.

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