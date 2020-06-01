CIC: Put data on stranded migrant workers in public domain within a week

“Undoubtedly, the need of the hour is to get concrete data regarding the number of stranded migrant workers across the country so that necessary measures may be taken,” the CIC has noted. (Express Photo by Amit mehra) “Undoubtedly, the need of the hour is to get concrete data regarding the number of stranded migrant workers across the country so that necessary measures may be taken,” the CIC has noted. (Express Photo by Amit mehra)

The Central Information Commission has directed the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) to upload within a week all data regarding migrant workers stranded in shelters set up by governments or by employers at workplaces or those generally clustered in districts. It has also directed that the information must be updated from time to time.

On a complaint filed by RTI activist Venkatesh Nayak, Information Commissioner Vanaja N Sarna has also asked the CLC to upload cumulative numbers of the migrant workers and names of the districts from where the data is collected, wherever possible, in compliance with Section 4 of the RTI Act (clause related to suo motu disclosure of information).

The order dated May 27 has extensively cited the orders of the Supreme Court (the suo motu case) and the High Courts of Orissa, Madras and Andhra Pradesh which have already taken notice of the extreme levels of distress and suffering of migrant workers, resulting in scores of deaths. “Undoubtedly, the need of the hour is to get concrete data regarding the number of stranded migrant workers across the country so that necessary measures may be taken,” the CIC has noted.

