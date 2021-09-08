CIA chief in Delhi to discuss Afghan problem

CIA chief William J Burns is in Delhi for consultations with the top Indian leadership, especially in the security and strategic establishment, sources said on Wednesday.

Burns, who is meeting NSA Ajit Doval and top brass in the intelligence and security establishment, is discussing the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan. He arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, sources said.

Both Indian and American officials are tight-lipped about the visit, but several sources confirmed his visit and agenda.

Burns had last month visited Afghanistan to meet the Taliban leadership, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. This was in the context of the evolving and precarious security situation, which was challenging for the Americans to evacuate Americans, Afghans and several from other countries.

Incidentally, the CIA chief is in town when Russian NSA Nikolay Patrushev is also in town for discussions on Afghanistan.

Patrushev will meet NSA Doval, PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs minister S Jaishankar.