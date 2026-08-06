Rajasthan hospital roof collapse injures woman; Congress blames BJP’s ‘reckless disregard for public lives’

3 min readJaipurUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 10:43 PM IST
A woman was injured when the roof of a government hospital partially collapsed on her in Churu’s Sujangarh, with the woman requiring two stitches. The incident has led to a furore, with the Congress calling it the BJP government’s “reckless disregard for public lives”.
The woman, 25-year-old Kiran Meghwal, was leaving the Government Durgadutt Fatehpuria Maternal and Child Hospital at 1:18 pm on Wednesday when part of the roof in the porch fell on her.
Dr Purusottam Karwa, Principal Medical Officer, Sujangarh, said that Meghwal required two stitches. “We had written to the Public Works Department for repairs on August 4, but now we’ve written to them again,” Karwa said.
He said a portion of plaster had come off in one more room, apart from the porch, but denied that it was a widespread concern at the hospital. He added: “We have also called a mistry (mason) to take a call on whether to raze the portion or if it can be repaired.”
The Congress called the incident “shameful”. “People go to hospitals for treatment, but in Rajasthan, the hospitals themselves are proving to be deadly,” Congress said on X. “In Churu, a woman had reached the government hospital, but before she could even reach the doctor, the ceiling plaster fell on her. Due to the BJP government’s horrific corruption, infrastructure is collapsing everywhere.”
The post added: “In the eyes of this government, people’s lives have no value. In fact, the government’s entire focus is only on looting wealth and engaging in rampant commission-taking, whether the public lives or dies.”
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra sought to frame it as a larger problem of government apathy.
“Whether it’s a school or a hospital, this is the state of affairs everywhere under the BJP government… dilapidated buildings, crumbling systems, and a reckless disregard for public lives,” he said.
Story continues below this ad
He added: “In Rajasthan, sometimes a school roof collapses, other times hospital plaster falls on patients… I pray to God for her swift recovery from her injuries. This isn’t just an accident—it’s the harsh reality of the corruption, negligence, and broken systems that have flourished under the BJP government.”