Rajasthan hospital roof collapse injures woman; Congress blames BJP’s ‘reckless disregard for public lives’

The woman was leaving the Government Durgadutt Fatehpuria Maternal and Child Hospital at 1:18 pm on Wednesday when part of the roof in the porch fell on her.(Source: Special Arrangement)

A woman was injured when the roof of a government hospital partially collapsed on her in Churu’s Sujangarh, with the woman requiring two stitches. The incident has led to a furore, with the Congress calling it the BJP government’s “reckless disregard for public lives”.

The woman, 25-year-old Kiran Meghwal, was leaving the Government Durgadutt Fatehpuria Maternal and Child Hospital at 1:18 pm on Wednesday when part of the roof in the porch fell on her.

Dr Purusottam Karwa, Principal Medical Officer, Sujangarh, said that Meghwal required two stitches. “We had written to the Public Works Department for repairs on August 4, but now we’ve written to them again,” Karwa said.