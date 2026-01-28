Church and sacred grove coexisted in Odisha village for 18 years. Two weeks ago, that changed

Tribals who form the majority of the 250-odd households, demand that the church be shifted. (Express Photo)

At Kapena, a predominantly tribal village in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, a sacred grove and a prayer hall-cum-church existed in harmonious proximity for around 18 years.

For the past two weeks, however, tension has prevailed in the village, with the tribals, who form the majority of the 250-odd households, demanding that the church be shifted, and opposing the prayer service by Christians, who comprise around 30 families.

Most residents belong to the Gond, Bhatra and Santa communities and depend on farming for a livelihood. Some tribal families have converted to Christianity over the years.

The situation turned volatile on Monday, when a mob allegedly locked the church in protest against the prayers that were held on Sunday, and forced a group to leave. They also threatened to disrupt the prayers in the future, and allegedly assaulted two youths from the Christian community.