3 church leaders killed in Manipur ambush

According to police, the attack took place between Kotjim and Kotlen in Kangpokpi while the group was travelling in two vehicles. (File Photo)

Three church leaders have been killed and several others injured after an attack on their vehicles while they were travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi in Manipur on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, who have been identified by Kuki community organisations as Reverend V Sitlhou, Reverend Kaigoulen and Pastor Paogoulen, are part of the Thadou Baptist Association, and were reportedly travelling back to Kangpokpi after a church leaders’ meeting in Churachandpur.

According to police, the attack took place between Kotjim and Kotlen in Kangpokpi while the group was travelling in two vehicles. A security official said that militant groups are suspected to be responsible for the attack, but that the matter is subject to investigation.