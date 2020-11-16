Chugh: BJP to contest all 117 seats in 2022 Punjab polls

Chugh said organisational structure at 23,000 polling booths was being strengthened by mobilizing BJP workers at the grassroot level (Twitter@tarunchughbjp)

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Monday said the party has started preparations on a war footing to contest all the 117 seats in 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab.

Chugh said organisational structure at 23,000 polling booths was being strengthened by mobilizing BJP workers at the grassroot level.

He said party BJP president JP Nadda would virtually inaugurate 10 district offices of the party on November 19 and thereafter would undertake a three-day tour to the state to take stock of the preparations and to galvanise the workers for the forthcoming Assembly battle.

Chugh said the party leaders led by state president Ashwani Sharma would popularize 160 public welfare schemes launched by the Modi government in Punjab and apprise them of the progress made in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd