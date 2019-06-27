Chronology of Maratha quota case

Following is the chronology of events pertaining to the Maratha quota case:

June 2017: Maharashtra government constitutes State Backward Class Commission to study the social, financial and educational status of Maratha community.

July 2018: Sporadic violence across Maharashtra by the Maratha community demanding quota in education and government jobs.

November 15, 2018: Commission submits its report to the Maharashtra government.

November 30, 2018: Maharashtra legislature passes a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for Maratha community, declared as socially and educationally backward class by the government.

November 30, 2018: Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao approves and signs the bill.

December 3, 2018: Bunch of petitions filed in Bombay High Court challenging the quota decision, and terms it as violative of the Supreme Court orders which says that reservation in any state should not exceed over 50 per cent.

December 5, 2018: Bombay High Court refuses to grant interim stay on the quota decision but posts petitions for final hearing.

January 18, 2019: Maharashtra government files affidavit, standing by its decision to grant reservation to the Maratha community, and says it was meant to alleviate the “socially and economically” backward class.

February 6, 2019: A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre commences final hearing into all petitions pertaining to the Maratha reservation issue.

March 26, 2019: HC concludes hearing arguments in the petitions. Reserves its judgment.

June 24, 2019: HC says it would pronounce its verdict on the petitions on June 27.

June 27, 2019: HC upholds constitutional validity of reservation for the Maratha community, but asks the government to reduce it from 16 per cent to 12 to 13 per cent, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission.