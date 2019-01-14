Chronology of events of 2016 JNU sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar

The Delhi Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against ten people including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in a sedition case. The 12,000-page charge sheet pertains to raising of alleged anti-national slogans in the campus premises of the JNU in February 2016.

Here is a chronology of events that took place over the years.

Feb 9, 2016: Protest march held in JNU campus to commemorate the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Feb 10: JNU administration orders a “disciplinary” inquiry into the event.

Feb 11: Delhi Police registers case against unknown persons following complaints by BJP MP Maheish Girri and RSS’s student front ABVP.

Feb 12: Kanhaiya Kumar arrested, sparking massive outrage among students.

Feb 12: Kanhaiya remanded in three days police custody by Delhi court in sedition case.

Feb 15: Violence in Patiala House courts with lawyers attacking journalists, JNU students and teachers dubbing them anti-nationals ahead of hearing in Kanhaiya’s sedition case.

Feb 15: Two FIRs registered in connection with Patiala court attack.

Feb 17: Another scuffle in Patiala House Court as men dressed in lawyers’ robes allegedly beat up scribes and students ahead of hearing in Kanhaiya’s case.

Feb 18: Kanhaiya files bail application in Supreme Court.

Feb 19: SC transfers bail plea to Delhi HC, asks police to ensure proper security.

Feb 19: Kanhaiya moves HC for bail.

Feb 23: Police opposes bail plea of Kanhaiya in HC.

Feb 23: JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya move HC seeking police protection prior to surrender.

Feb 24: Umar and Anirban arrested.

Feb 25: Delhi court sends jailed Kanhaiya to one day police custody.

Feb 26: Court sends Kanhaiya to Tihar Jail.

Mar 2: HC grants six months interim bail to Kanhaiya.

Mar 3: Delhi court orders Kanhaiya’s release from Tihar Jail.

Aug 26: Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirban granted regular bail by Delhi court.

Jan 14, 2019: Police files chargesheet against Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirban and others under offences of sedition, rioting, criminal conspiracy. Delhi court will consider chargesheet on Tuesday. (With PTI inputs)