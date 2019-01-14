Toggle Menu
Chronology of events of 2016 JNU sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/chronology-of-events-of-2016-jnu-sedition-case-against-kanhaiya-kumar-5538032/

Chronology of events of 2016 JNU sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar

The 12,000-page charge sheet pertains to raising of alleged anti-national slogans in the campus premises of the JNU in February 2016. 

The 12,000-page charge sheet pertains to raising of alleged anti-national slogans in the campus premises of the JNU. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against ten people including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in a sedition case. The 12,000-page charge sheet pertains to raising of alleged anti-national slogans in the campus premises of the JNU in February 2016.

Here is a chronology of events that took place over the years.

Feb 9, 2016: Protest march held in JNU campus to commemorate the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Feb 10: JNU administration orders a “disciplinary” inquiry into the event.

Advertising

Feb 11: Delhi Police registers case against unknown persons following complaints by BJP MP Maheish Girri and RSS’s student front ABVP.

Feb 12: Kanhaiya Kumar arrested, sparking massive outrage among students.

Feb 12: Kanhaiya remanded in three days police custody by Delhi court in sedition case.

Feb 15: Violence in Patiala House courts with lawyers attacking journalists, JNU students and teachers dubbing them anti-nationals ahead of hearing in Kanhaiya’s sedition case.

Feb 15: Two FIRs registered in connection with Patiala court attack.

Feb 17: Another scuffle in Patiala House Court as men dressed in lawyers’ robes allegedly beat up scribes and students ahead of hearing in Kanhaiya’s case.

Feb 18: Kanhaiya files bail application in Supreme Court.

Feb 19: SC transfers bail plea to Delhi HC, asks police to ensure proper security.

Feb 19: Kanhaiya moves HC for bail.

Feb 23: Police opposes bail plea of Kanhaiya in HC.

Feb 23: JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya move HC seeking police protection prior to surrender.

Feb 24: Umar and Anirban arrested.

Feb 25: Delhi court sends jailed Kanhaiya to one day police custody.

Feb 26: Court sends Kanhaiya to Tihar Jail.

Mar 2: HC grants six months interim bail to Kanhaiya.

Mar 3: Delhi court orders Kanhaiya’s release from Tihar Jail.

Aug 26: Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirban granted regular bail by Delhi court.

Advertising

Jan 14, 2019: Police files chargesheet against Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirban and others under offences of sedition, rioting, criminal conspiracy. Delhi court will consider chargesheet on Tuesday.                       (With PTI inputs)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SC dismisses plea seeking to declare Kejriwal's sit-in inside LG's office illegal
2 Ban on sale of fishery in Patna as formalin, lead detected in fish samples
3 Appointment of Nageshwar Rao as interim CBI chief challenged in Supreme Court