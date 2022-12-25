Christian missionaries attacked over allegations of ‘conversion’ in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

A group of Christian missionaries was allegedly attacked by more than 30 men armed with sticks two days before Christmas in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district over reports of forced conversions.

Both sides have lodged complaints with the police, based on which a cross FIR has been registered at the Purola police station. No arrest has been made in connection to the FIRs so far. The situation, according to local police officials, is under control.

According to the police, Pastor Lazarus Cornelius from the Union Church in Mussoorie and his wife Sushma Cornelius were leading prayers at an under-construction building in the Chhiwala village when the local group arrived at the spot. There was an altercation between both groups over allegations of religious conversion. People from both groups received minor injuries during the altercation, said the police.

“It was alleged by the locals, led by one Virendra Singh Rawat from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), that some outsiders have arrived in the Chhiwala village and they are doing religious conversions. There also was some altercation between both groups. Based on a complaint given by Virendra Singh Rawat, we have registered an FIR against the pastor and others,” said Purola station officer (SO) Komal Singh Rawat.

“Later, another complaint was given from the other side, claiming that they were involved in worship when the locals arrived and beat them up while vandalising their vehicle. We have registered an FIR on that complaint,” Rawat added.

Rawat also said they are investigating the matter and adequate action would be taken based on that.

The FIR on the complaint of the local residents was registered under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3/5 of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018.

Advertisement

The other FIR was registered against unidentified residents under sections 147 (rioting), 153 A, 323, 504, 506 (criminal intimidation), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC.

According to reports, the police questioned Pastor Cornelius, his wife, and others, who were later released.

Last month, the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2022, making unlawful religious conversion a cognizable and non-bailable offence in the state, punishable with imprisonment for a term of at least three years to a maximum of 10 years. As per reports, Uttarakhand governor Gurmit Singh has approved the bill. Soon, a government notification will be issued in this regard.