Christchurch terror attack: Kerala woman among dead, husband escapes unhurt

A 25-year-old woman from Kerala was among the 49 victims killed in a terror attack in New Zealand’s Christchurch attack on Friday. Ancy Ali was pursuing her M Tech from a prominent agricultural university in New Zealand. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also confirmed that a Keralite is among those who were killed in the horrific terror attack.

Advertising

A native of Kodungallur in Thrissur, Ancy succumbed to her injuries today after she was shot in the legs on Friday. Husband Nasir, who was with Ancy at the time of the incident, escaped unhurt. Both of them had moved to New Zealand a year ago. Read in Malayalam

Of the 49 deaths that took place in the deadliest terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, nine were reported to be Indians. With this, the total number of Indians killed in the attack has increased to three.

“Deeply shocked to learn that a Keralite is among the victims of Christchurch(New Zealand) terror attack. We are following up with the embassy through Norka Roots. Our thoughts are with the affected family.” – CM Pinarayi Vijayan — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) March 16, 2019

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, expressed deep shock to learn that a Keralite was among the victims. He also said that the Kerala govt is in constant touch with the Indian embassy in New Zealand through Norka roots. “Deeply shocked to learn that a Keralite is among the victims of Christchurch(New Zealand) terror attack. We are following up with the embassy through Norka Roots. Our thoughts are with the affected family,” he said.

ALSO READ | Day after horrific Christchurch mosque shooting, Hyderabad man succumbs to injuries

Advertising

The Indian Embassy in New Zealand had also reported that nine Indians are still missing. The Indian High Commission in New Zealand is in constant touch with local authorities.

As many as 49 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at worshippers gathered in Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city’s outer suburb on Friday.