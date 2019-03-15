Christchurch mosque attack: Hatred and violence have no place in democratic societies, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed “deep shock and sadness” after at least 49 people were killed during prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country’s worst-ever mass shooting.

In a letter to Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Modi underscored India’s solidarity with the people of her country at this difficult time and also stressed India’s strong condemnation of terrorism and of all those who support such acts of violence. He stressed that hatred and violence have no place in diverse and democratic societies.

“Prime Minister has expressed his deep shock and sadness at the loss of scores of innocent lives in the heinous terrorist attack at the places of worship in Christchurch,” the External Affairs Ministry said in an official release.

Modi also expressed his deepest condolences to the families bereaved in this dastardly attack, offered heartfelt prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and underscored India’s solidarity with the friendly people of New Zealand at this difficult time.

New Zealand police said they have taken into custody four persons — three men and one woman — over shootings at two mosques in Central Christchurch. Officials have urged anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors.

Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed at least 49 people in Christchurch, while several explosive devices were defused, in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack.