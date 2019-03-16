India in touch with New Zealand on 9 persons after Christchurch shootings

The Indian High Commission in New Zealand is pursuing with local authorities to trace the seven Indians and two Indian-origin persons who were reported missing after the terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that left 49 dead.

Indian envoy to New Zealand Sanjiv Kohli on Saturday tweeted, “Have been pursuing information on the whereabouts of nine persons from New Zealand authorities, these included seven Indian nationals and two PIOs (Persons of Indian origin).”

Kohli also said two Indians are currently undergoing treatment. “Two Indian nationals receiving treatment. Following up with the New Zealand government on the status of others. Also, we are in regular touch with their families.”

As many as 49 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at worshippers gathered in Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city’s outer suburb on Friday.

Hours after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed “deep shock and sadness” over the death of scores of people in the heinous terrorist attack in New Zealand while stressing India’s strong condemnation of terrorism and of all those who support such acts of violence.

On Friday, Kohli had said that nine persons of Indian nationality or origin were missing after the attack. “As per updates received from multiple sources, there are nine missing persons of Indian nationality/origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families.”

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that the Indian envoy was in touch with local authorities for more information.

The mission in New Zealand also tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.