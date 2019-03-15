One Indian injured, another missing after Christchurch mosques shootings: Owaisi

While the Ministry of External Affairs is yet to ascertain the number of Indians missing after the deadly mass shootings in New Zealand, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that two persons from Hyderabad were critically injured and sought the ministry’s intervention in the case.

As many as 49 people were killed and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch this morning. Three men and one woman have been detained so far in connection with the terrorist attack.

Identifying one of the victims as Mohammed Khurshid Jahangir, Owaisi urged MEA chief Sushma Swaraj and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to help the concerned family travel to New Zealand.

“A video from Christchurch shows one Ahmed Jehangir who was shot. His brother Iqbal Jehangir is a resident of Hyderabad & would like to go to NZ for Ahmed’s family. I request @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj to make necessary arrangements for the Khursheed family,” he posted on Twitter.

The AIMIM chief also shared the passport details of the alleged victim. “His brother is serious and his family has little support. I am only requesting the immediate support of your good offices in expediting his visa process. He’ll make all arrangements to travel to New Zealand by himself.”

Owaisi said one Farhaj Ahsan also reportedly visited the same mosque and is currently missing. “His family in Hyderabad, I request immediate assistance to his family as well. His family’s contact details are available with me and I’ll share the same with you,” he tweeted.

According to reports, nine Indians have gone missing ever since the deadly shootings. However, there was no official confirmation from New Delhi at the time of filing this report.