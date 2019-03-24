Toggle Menu
‘Chowkidars’ only working for rich: Priyanka Gandhi on unpaid dues of Uttar Pradesh sugarcane farmers

"Rs 10,000 crore of farmers' dues means everything, including their children's education, food, health, and the next produce comes to a standstill. These chowkidars only work for the rich and do not care about the poor," Priyanka Gandhi claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi shared a media report on Twitter that claimed the dues of sugarcane farmers had crossed Rs 10,000 crore in the state. (File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over unpaid dues of sugarcane farmers and alleged that ‘chowkidars’ (watchmen) were only working for the rich, not for the poor.

She shared a media report on Twitter that claimed the dues of sugarcane farmers had crossed Rs 10,000 crore in the state.

“The families of sugarcane farmers toil day and night but the Uttar Pradesh government does not even take the responsibility of paying their dues,” Priyanka said.

“Rs 10,000 crore of farmers’ dues means everything, including their children’s education, food, health, and the next produce comes to a standstill. These chowkidars only work for the rich and do not care about the poor,” she claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi was recently appointed the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.

