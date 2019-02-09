Chowkidar alert, all parivar secrets will be out: PM Narendra Modi on Congress

A day after targeting the proposed alliance of Opposition parties against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday again warned against a “mahamilavat” (highly adulterated) government at the Centre.

Attacking the Congress, which wrested Chhattisgarh from the BJP after 15 years, Modi told a rally in Raigarh that almost every member of the party’s “parivar” was out on bail and the “chowkidar” was alert and committed to revealing “all of their secrets.”

The Prime Minister also slammed the state government for “pulling out of Ayushman Bharat” — which the state government denied — and barring the CBI from entering the state.

“There is a problem in the Congress because they are already preparing to hide their corruption. After all, even from Delhi, they get these traditions in inheritance. For the next elections, they have to make Chhattisgarh an ATM. If the CBI sits here how will the ATM work? Because they have to send boxes of ‘maal’ to Delhi,” he said.

“This is why in the naamdaar family of Congress nearly everyone has a serious case in the courts. Some are on bail, some are surviving on anticipatory bail. What are these cases? Of stolen tax. Of scams in land and property. The condition is such that most of the family are either on bail or on anticipatory bail.”

Referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, Robert Vadra being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, the Prime Minister said, “Amid their attempts to evade the law, the chowkidar is alert. He is working to reveal every secret. The secret keepers here and abroad, the mamas and the chachas are being brought to India and handed over to investigating agencies. After seeing this strict action by the chowkidar, they are in panic. From different part of the country, people are trying to mix who once cursed the Congress and left.”

Reiterating that the opposition alliance was but a mahamilavat, he said there was only one criterion to enter the alliance, “how much can they abuse Modi?”. “They have no policy for the country. Day or night they say Modi Modi. You need to stay alert against this mahamilawat. Ensconced in corruption, these people have no ideology. Their real politics is to do corruption, and support those who do corruption, given them protection. But whatever mahamilawat they want to do, the chowkidaar will not stay quiet,” he said.

Training his guns on the Chhattisgarh Congress government, Modi said, “The Congress state government took two decisions first, that you must think about..the first thing the government here did was to remove Chhattisgarh from Ayushman Bharat, PMJAY, or Modicare. Second decision was to prevent the CBI from coming to the state. Why? What fear do you have?”

On the loan waiver by the state Congress government, Modi said, “The loan waiver has applied to those who took loans from cooperative and state run banks. What happened to those who took loans from nationalised banks? Are they not farmers? Do they not have loans? Why didn’t you say this before this election? The biggest thing is that what happened to those who took loans from moneylenders or relatives? What will happen to them?”

Incidentally, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel presenting the state Budget Friday announced an approximately Rs 4000 crore waiver of short term loans distributed by public sector commercial banks.