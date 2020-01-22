Chorus amplifies: ‘Workers want BJP govt in Punjab’

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sultanpur Lodhi in November last year. (File) BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sultanpur Lodhi in November last year. (File)

The chorus within the BJP to contest the 2022 Assembly elections alone or as a senior partner with the ally Shiromani Akali Dal Tuesday gained further ground with senior party leader and former minister Manoranjan Kalia Tuesday saying it was “manifestation of feelings of the party workers” to have a BJP government in Punjab.

“At the time of formation of BJP on April 6, 1980, [Atal Bihari] Vajpayee ji had said that andhera chhtega, suryodya hoga, kamal khilega (darkness will wither away, there will be sunrise, lotus will bloom). His dream became a reality. He (Vajpayee) became Prime Minister thrice. After him [Narendra] Modi ji became PM in 2014 and in many states the dream that lotus will bloom came true. It [To go all alone in polls and have a BJP government in Punjab] is a manifestation of feelings of BJP workers in Punjab,” Kalia said.

Asked if he too shared the feelings of the BJP workers, Kalia said, “It is for the Central leadership to take a call on the alliance. It is difficult to predict future.”

Kalia’s remarks comes days after another BJP leader and former minister Master Mohan Lal said that the saffron party should go alone in the 2022 assembly polls.

Reached for his comments on Kalia’s remarks, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said, “Senior leaders and workers of the party have every right to think and express their feelings about expansion of the party, but SAD and BJP are alliance partners in Punjab as of today. Every party wishes that it expands. What was said in 1980 at the time of formation of party is ringing true. The sentiments expressed at that time are clearly visible in India. BJP is ruling in India. As far as expansion is concerned…What is wrong in that? SAD and BJP have a strong alliance in Punjab.”

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP fights on 23 seats and Akalis field their candidates on 94 seats in assembly polls. During parliamentary elections, the SAD fights on 10 seats and the BJP on three. Both parties had stitched an alliance in 1997.

Another senior BJP leader, Madan Mohan Mittal Tuesday pitched for contesting 50 per cent seats in the 2022 assembly polls.

“We have been fighting on 23 seats since 1997. Punjab is a progressive and industrially developed state and it is not possible to carry on with just 23 seats. In order to satisfy our workers, we have to fight on more number of seats. We want at least 50 per cent seats. We want that the BJP should contest 59 seats and the Akalis can fight on 58 seats,” Mittal added.

The remarks come close on the heels of SAD announcing not to contest Delhi elections saying that party was being pressured by the BJP to change its stance on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Akali leadership has been advocating inclusion of Muslims in the ambit of CAA even as party MPs Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal had voted in favour of the legislation in parliament.

Commenting on the SAD decision of not contesting Delhi elections, Kalia said, “In democratic set up, opting out [of elections] is not in a good spirit.”

A senior BJP leader from Punjab, wishing not to be identified, said, “Will SAD have same stance in Punjab Assembly elections too?”

Ashwani Sharma, meanwhile, said, “BJP’s stand on CAA is very clear. It is a legislation which is for giving citizenship and not snatching citizenship rights from anyone. It is to give relief to minorities under persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The population of minorities in Pakistan decreased from 23 per cent at the time of partition to three per cent now. On the contrary, the population of Muslims for the corresponding period increased from nine per cent to 14 per cent in India.”

Reached for reaction to Kalia’s remarks, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, said, “We will put our viewpoint when there is meeting at party forum.”

On CAA, Cheema said, “We are with BJP on legislation and have extended our 100 per cent support. The only thing we have been pressing for is that Muslims should also be included in the ambit of CAA. Our stance is in tune with party’s secular nature and our Gurus’ principles. We have made our stance clear in parliament also.”

