A helicopter flying from Badrinath to Dehradun was forced to make an emergency landing in Tehri district Wednesday, officials said.
According to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, around 9 am on Wednesday, a Bell 407 helicopter, belonging to Trans Bharat Aviation, made an emergency landing after weather conditions in Tehri’s Dhanaulti. The precautionary landing was forced by severe downdraft conditions in the valley sector. While landing, it collided with a 33 KV high-tension power line, causing damage to the rear portion of the aircraft. A total of seven passengers, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter, and all are safe. All passengers have been sent to Dehradun by taxi.
The District Magistrate of Tehri, Nikita Khandelwal, said that the helicopter made the landing after encountering sudden localised weather turbulence. “While landing, the rear end collided with the power line. However, the tourists have been sent to Dehradun while the helicopter flew back for maintenance,” she added.
During the flight over the Chamba–Arakot area, heading from Badrinath shrine to Dehradun, the chopper made a safe emergency landing in agricultural fields in the Satyo–Saklana area after developing a “technical issue”.
“As soon as information about the incident was received, teams from the local police, administration and the district disaster management department reached the spot, and safety and relief measures were initiated. Necessary security arrangements have been ensured in the area,” said the Tehri administration.
A detailed investigation into the cause of the incident is being conducted by the technical and aviation agencies.
“The helicopter was being operated by Captain Anupam Chaudhary, an experienced and highly skilled ex-Indian Air Force pilot…Necessary technical inspections and standard regulatory procedures are being undertaken in coordination with the operator and concerned aviation authorities,” the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority said in a statement.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More