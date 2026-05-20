Chopper carrying pilgrims from Badrinath forced to land in Uttarakhand after mid-air scare

During the flight over the Chamba–Arakot area, heading from Badrinath shrine to Dehradun, the chopper made a safe emergency landing

A helicopter flying from Badrinath to Dehradun was forced to make an emergency landing in Tehri district Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, around 9 am on Wednesday, a Bell 407 helicopter, belonging to Trans Bharat Aviation, made an emergency landing after weather conditions in Tehri’s Dhanaulti. The precautionary landing was forced by severe downdraft conditions in the valley sector. While landing, it collided with a 33 KV high-tension power line, causing damage to the rear portion of the aircraft. A total of seven passengers, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter, and all are safe. All passengers have been sent to Dehradun by taxi.