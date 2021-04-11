scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Latest news

Chopper carrying Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali makes forceful landing near Kochi

All aboard the chopper, including the industrialist and the pilot, have been admitted to a private hospital with minor injuries, a police officer said.

Written by Vishnu Varma | Kochi |
Updated: April 11, 2021 11:06:26 am
Chopper carrying Lulu Group chairman makes forceful landing near KochiA chopper carrying Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali, his wife and five others made a forceful landing in a marshy area by the side of the national highway 66 on the outskirts of Kochi early Sunday morning.

All aboard the chopper, including the industrialist and the pilot, have been admitted to a private hospital with minor injuries, a police officer said.

The chopper, belonging to Lulu Group, was forced to make a landing in the marshy area due to a technical issue around 8:30 am within the Panangad Police Station limits. According to local reports, there were rain and winds in the area at the time.

More details are awaited.

