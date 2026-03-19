Choice of food to phone ownership: 33 questions Odisha residents will be asked from April 16

Choice of foodgrains for a family, access to the internet, ownership of smartphones, laptops and computers, source of drinking water, and type of toilet in the house — these are among the 33 questions to be asked during the house listing operations (HLO) to be carried out across Odisha from April 16.

The HLO, considered the first phase of the Census, will be conducted in the state from April 16 to May 15. Over one lakh enumerators — mostly primary school teachers — and more than 17,000 supervisors will be engaged, officials said. Each enumerator will be assigned about 200 households comprising roughly 700–800 people.

Enumerators will also seek the mobile number of the head of the family (for census-related communication) during the process.