Cho Ramaswamy dies at 82: Twitterati pay tributes

Cho Ramaswamy was shifted to ICU on Saturday after he complained of chest pain. (Express Archive) Cho Ramaswamy was shifted to ICU on Saturday after he complained of chest pain. (Express Archive)

Cho Ramaswamy, former Rajya Sabha member, veteran journalist and political commentator breathed his last early on Wednesday after he suffered cardiac arrest at Apollo hospital in Chennai. Cho was 82-years-old and was hospitalised last week. He was shifted to ICU on Saturday after he complained of chest pain. Cho, who was considered a trusted advisor and a close friend to Amma, died two days after the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the same hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the veteran Journalist and tweeted, “Cho Ramaswamy was a multidimensional personality, towering intellectual, great nationalist & fearless voice who was respected and admired”.

Founder editor of Thuglak magazine, Cho was also known as a satirist. He had acted in many movies and featured with top actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted to the death of the veteran journalist Cho Ramaswamy:

Cho Ramaswamy was a multidimensional personality, towering intellectual, great nationalist & fearless voice who was respected and admired. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2016

Above all, Cho Ramaswamy was a dear friend. I have been to his annual readers meeting which were an unprecedented editor reader interface. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2016

Cho Ramaswamy was insightful, frank & brilliant. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family & countless readers of Thuglak. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2016

My deepest condolences on the demise of #ChoRamaswamy, a political satirist, a journalist and an actor. May his soul rest in peace. — Bandaru Dattatreya (@Dattatreya) December 7, 2016

RIP #ChoRamaswamy, his play Tughlak had a great influence on my growing up years. Saw the play with my father. — janakimurali (@janakimurali) December 7, 2016

Did we just lose the master of political satire? Now, the loss feels real. #ChoRamaswamy RIP. — Sai Eswari CS (@saieswari95) December 7, 2016

Disheartening to hear d demise of Annan #ChoRamaswamy avl, his speeches & his contribution to Tamil Cinema is remarkable. May his soul RIP. — J Anbazhagan (@JAnbazhagan) December 7, 2016

Saddened to know about demise of #ChoRamaswamy.Brightest mind, gr8 actor, dramatist, lawyer & political satirist par excellence.#OmShanti🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 7, 2016

Actor n political analyst #choRamaswamy s no more.it’s another loss2 the film industry n our society.big fan of his https://t.co/aPuEWJs9rG — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 7, 2016

My deepest condolences on the sad demise of #ChoRamaswamy, an exceptional political analyst, writer & actor. May his soul rest in peace. — Radha Mohan Singh (@RadhamohanBJP) December 7, 2016

He straddled theatre, law & cinema. Forgave no politician in his mix of deep truth & dark humour. #ChoRamaswamy , incredible satirist, RIP — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) December 7, 2016

Pained by the demise of #ChoRamaswamy Ji. Heartfelt condolence to his family. He was a great nationalist and had a fearless voice. — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) December 7, 2016

On the behalf of Government of India, I will be in Chennai to pay homage to #ChoRamaswamy Ji. — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) December 7, 2016

The king maker is no more ..Rest in Peace Sir 🙏 #choRamaswamy pic.twitter.com/2LweUJ8B37 — Anjana Rangan (@AnjanaVJ) December 7, 2016

The king maker is no more ..Rest in Peace Sir 🙏 #choRamaswamy pic.twitter.com/2LweUJ8B37 — Anjana Rangan (@AnjanaVJ) December 7, 2016

Saddened to know about demise of #ChoRamaswamy.Brightest mind, gr8 actor, dramatist, lawyer & political satirist par excellence.#OmShanti🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 7, 2016

Rip #choRamaswamy sir… U wil b remembered forever for ur absoluteness… Pranams — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) December 7, 2016

In August last year, a video surfaced that showed Jayalaithaa visiting an unwell Cho in the hospital, and reassuring him that he would get well soon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd