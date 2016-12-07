Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Cho Ramaswamy dies at 82: Twitterati pay tributes

Cho Ramaswamy dies at 82: Twitterati pay tributes

Founder editor of Thuglak magazine, Cho Ramaswamy was also known as a satirist. He had acted in many movies and featured with top actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2016 12:30:10 pm
Cho Ramaswamy, Ramaswamy, Cho Ramaswami death, Cho Ramaswamy Passes Away, Cho Ramaswamy demise, Cho Ramaswamy Apollo hospital, Cho Ramaswamy health, Cho Ramaswamy Heart attack, Jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa death, Cho Ramaswamy Jayalalithaa, PM Modi, Cho Ramaswamy twitter, Cho ramaswamy twitter reactions, India news, Cho Ramaswamy news, indian express news Cho Ramaswamy was shifted to ICU on Saturday after he complained of chest pain. (Express Archive)
Top News

Cho Ramaswamy, former Rajya Sabha member, veteran journalist and political commentator breathed his last early on Wednesday after he suffered cardiac arrest at Apollo hospital in Chennai. Cho was 82-years-old and was hospitalised last week. He was shifted to ICU on Saturday after he complained of chest pain. Cho, who was considered a trusted advisor and a close friend to Amma, died two days after the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the same hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the veteran Journalist and tweeted, “Cho Ramaswamy was a multidimensional personality, towering intellectual, great nationalist & fearless voice who was respected and admired”.

Founder editor of Thuglak magazine, Cho was also known as a satirist. He had acted in many movies and featured with top actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted to the death of the veteran journalist Cho Ramaswamy: 

In August last year, a video surfaced that showed Jayalaithaa visiting an unwell Cho in the hospital, and reassuring him that he would get well soon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now