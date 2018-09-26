Chittorgarh: Man out to fish lynched by farm guards, say police

No arrests have been made yet, and the police said the cause of assault was yet to be ascertained. (In pic: Azhar Khan) No arrests have been made yet, and the police said the cause of assault was yet to be ascertained. (In pic: Azhar Khan)

A 22-year-old man was allegedly lynched by men guarding farms in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district when he and three others had gone fishing, police said. No arrests have been made yet, and the police said the cause of assault was yet to be ascertained.

While the incident took place on September 17, Azhar Khan, who worked as a private bus conductor, died on September 22 while undergoing treatment in Udaipur. An FIR was lodged at Parsoli police station the same day.

According to police, Azhar’s uncle Riyaz Khan submitted a complaint on Saturday, the day Azhar died. As per the complaint, Azhar left Bichhor village at 6 pm along with Anwar Khan, Shahnawaz Khan and Naushad Khan, and reached Ruparel river, flowing between Nal and Kheri villages, to fish.

Riyaz, the elder brother of Azhar’s father Shamsher Khan, told The Indian Express that the men guarding the farms started assaulting the youths with stones and sticks, after which the four men tried to run away. While Anwar, Shahnawaz and Naushad escaped, Azhar was allegedly surrounded by the men and beaten up. He collapsed on the spot and was subsequently taken to a hospital in Chittorgarh, from where he was referred to Udaipur. He died on September 22. The post-mortem was conducted at Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital, Udaipur, on September 23 and the body was handed over to his relatives.

SHO of Parsoli police station Praveen Singh said, “There were four men, one of whom was allegedly surrounded by locals guarding the fields, and assaulted. We are investigating the cause of assault. The men who escaped say they had cast their fishing nets and gone away. It was when they returned to check if the nets had caught any fish that they were ambushed. They don’t know the cause of assault either. There was no talk between the unknown accused and these four men.”

Singh said there was no history of altercation or dispute over the site either.

