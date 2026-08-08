Direct rail connectivity to Chitrakoot: Two Express trains merged, coaches doubled to 24

3 min readUpdated: Aug 8, 2026 05:24 PM IST
Chitrakoot rail connectivity: Indian Railways has announced the merger of two Express train services to strengthen rail connectivity to Chitrakoot. The merged service will also have an enhanced composition of 24 coaches, up from 12, increasing passenger capacity and improving travel convenience.
According to the national transporter, the train number 14109/14110 Chitrakutdham Karwi-Kanpur Central Express and train number 14123/14124 Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Kanpur Central Express will be merged to operate as the train number 14123/14124 Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Chitrakutdham Karwi Express.
The national transporter stated that the merger will improve direct connectivity between Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh and Chitrakutdham Karwi, while strengthening rail links between key destinations, including Kanpur Central, the Lucknow region and Chitrakoot.
Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Chitrakutdham Karwi Express train
The Railways said that, as part of the operational benefits of the merger, the combined service will have an enhanced passenger-carrying capacity, with its existing 12-coach composition increased to 24 coaches. This will significantly augment seating capacity and help address overcrowding and growing passenger demand on the Kanpur-Pratapgarh section.
Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Chitrakutdham Karwi Express train: Stoppages
The Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Chitrakutdham Karwi Express will serve several important stations along its route, including Chilbila, Maa Chandrika Devi Dham Antu, Amethi, Gauriganj, Kashimpur, Jais, Fursatganj, Rae Bareli, Harchandpur, Bachhrawan, Nigohan, Lucknow, Manak Nagar, Unnao, Kanpur Central, Bhimsen, Kathara Road, Patara, Ghatampur, Hamirpur Road, Yamuna South Bank, Bharwa Sumerpur, Ragaul, Banda and Atarra.
Train 14123/14124: Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Chitrakutdham Karwi Express
Merger of services brings enhanced passenger-carrying capacity on the Kanpur-Pratapgarh section.
Coach Composition: Before vs After
2x capacity — addresses overcrowding & growing passenger demand
Full Route: Pratapgarh to Chitrakutdham Karwi
2
Maa Chandrika Devi Dham Antu
E
Atarra / Chitrakutdham Karwi (End)
Source: Indian Railways
Direct connectivity between Chitrakoot and Pratapgarh-Lucknow Region
The Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Chitrakutdham Karwi Express train service will provide direct rail connectivity between Chitrakoot and the Pratapgarh-Lucknow region. It will allow passengers to travel more conveniently without changing trains at Kanpur Central.
This train service is expected to benefit passengers travelling between Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh and the Lucknow region for pilgrimage, tourism, education, employment, business and other purposes.
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“The new merged service will strengthen passenger connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, improve accessibility to important religious and cultural destinations and support more efficient utilisation of railway resources. This will create a seamless rail corridor connecting Bundelkhand and Awadh. The service will provide direct connectivity from Chitrakoot to Lucknow, the State capital, as well as to Pratapgarh,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.