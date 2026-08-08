Direct rail connectivity to Chitrakoot: Two Express trains merged, coaches doubled to 24

Chitrakoot rail connectivity: Indian Railways has announced the merger of two Express train services to strengthen rail connectivity to Chitrakoot. The merged service will also have an enhanced composition of 24 coaches, up from 12, increasing passenger capacity and improving travel convenience.

According to the national transporter, the train number 14109/14110 Chitrakutdham Karwi-Kanpur Central Express and train number 14123/14124 Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Kanpur Central Express will be merged to operate as the train number 14123/14124 Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Chitrakutdham Karwi Express.

The national transporter stated that the merger will improve direct connectivity between Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh and Chitrakutdham Karwi, while strengthening rail links between key destinations, including Kanpur Central, the Lucknow region and Chitrakoot.