Chitrakoot: Prime accused who shot dancer in face at wedding still absconding

Police are yet to arrest the youth who had fired at the 22-year-old woman at Titra village in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Videograb) Police are yet to arrest the youth who had fired at the 22-year-old woman at Titra village in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Videograb)

A week after a dancer was shot in the face during a marriage function in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district, the police are yet to nab the prime accused, news agency PTI reported.

The 22-year-old woman, who suffered a gunshot injury in her jaw, was rushed to a hospital in Lucknow where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors said that she was out of danger.

The incident took place at Titra village in Uttar Pradesh on December 1. Two others had also suffered pellet injuries in the firing.

“Efforts are on to arrest Ajit Patel, who fired at the dancer. Ajit is a resident of Kaushmabi district,” Chitrakoot ASP Balwant Chaudhary was quoted as saying by PTI.

On Friday, two men were arrested in connection with the case and were produced in a local court, which sent them to jail.

Police officials had stated that the incident occurred when two persons entered a heated argument at the wedding ceremony where a group of dancers were called to perform. However, a video recorded by an eyewitness shows the assailant initially threatening to shoot if the dancing stopped. Seconds later, he pulls the trigger as one of the dancers stops dancing.

