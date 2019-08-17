Toggle Menu
Chit fund scams: CBI questions Bengal minister, ex-top cophttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/chit-fund-scams-cbi-questions-bengal-minister-ex-top-cop-5911607/

Chit fund scams: CBI questions Bengal minister, ex-top cop

A week after TMC MP Derek O' Brien was summoned by the CBI in connection with Saradha chit fund scam, Chatterjee appeared before the agency at CGO complex in Salt Lake here Friday.

central bureau of investigation, cbi, cbi on chitfund scams, chitfund scams, saradha chitfund scam, ponzi scam, west bengal chitfund scams, india news, Indian Express
Sources said Chatterjee’s name surfaced during CBI’s questioning of party spokesperson Derek O’Brien.

The CBI on Friday questioned TMC general secretary and minister Partha Chatterjee and former city police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with Ponzi scheme scams in West Bengal.

A week after TMC MP Derek O’ Brien was summoned by the CBI in connection with Saradha chit fund scam, Chatterjee appeared before the agency at CGO complex in Salt Lake here Friday.

Sources said Chatterjee’s name surfaced during CBI’s questioning of party spokesperson Derek O’Brien.

Meanwhile, the agency interrogated Kumar for the first time in the multi-crore Rose Valley Ponzi scheme scam, sources said. Kumar had earlier been interrogated by the agency in connection with the Saradha scam.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android