Chit fund scams: CBI questions Bengal minister, ex-top cop

The CBI on Friday questioned TMC general secretary and minister Partha Chatterjee and former city police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with Ponzi scheme scams in West Bengal.

A week after TMC MP Derek O’ Brien was summoned by the CBI in connection with Saradha chit fund scam, Chatterjee appeared before the agency at CGO complex in Salt Lake here Friday.

Sources said Chatterjee’s name surfaced during CBI’s questioning of party spokesperson Derek O’Brien.

Meanwhile, the agency interrogated Kumar for the first time in the multi-crore Rose Valley Ponzi scheme scam, sources said. Kumar had earlier been interrogated by the agency in connection with the Saradha scam.