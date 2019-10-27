Rose Valley chit fund scam: CBI wants to question 2 IPS officers, 7 others

The CBI wants to question nine police officers, including two IPS officers, in the Rose Valley chit fund case. As per sources, a letter has been written to the state police Director General of Police Virendra in this connection.

According to sources, the agency has summoned the two IPS officers as witnesses and wanted them to share some inputs related to the initial investigation of the Rose Valley scam. They have been asked to appear after November 4.

Last week, the probe agency had asked the state government to submit all files related to the scam seeking details about land dealings, which took place between the state and the Rose Valley group. As per sources, the probe agency had also asked the state government to provide details about the nature of dealings with the ponzi company and also about the location of the lands.

Thousands of people were duped on promises of high returns. The Rose Valley had collected more than Rs 10,000 crore from the public through illegal schemes.

Meanwhile, the CBI, which is also probing the Narada sting is likely to file a chargesheet against IPS officer S M H Mirza in the Narada case. Earlier, CBI had arrested Mirza in connection with the probe.