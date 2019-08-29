Chit fund scam: CBI questions BJP’s Mukul Roy, TMC’s K D Singh

BJP leader Mukul Roy and Trinamool Congress MP K D Singh were examined by the CBI on Wednesday, officials said.

Roy, who was a close confidant of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before he broke ranks with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), came to the agency headquarters here where a team of officials from Kolkata examined him, they said.

The former TMC leader is an accused in the CBI FIR pertaining to Narada sting operation case, while he had been questioned in the past in Saradha chit fund case.

Sources in the CBI said Roy was “examined” in Narada case, but the leader differed. Speaking to PTI, Roy said he was given notice under 160 CrPC to appear as a witness in the Saradha case.

“They had some queries on Saradha case. I have responded to all their queries. I have told them that they can call me as and when they require,” he said over phone. Roy said no questions pertaining to Narada were put to him.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Roy had claimed that he had gone to the CBI headquarters on his own. People go to the CBI even to file complaints, he had said in the evening.

The CBI did not give any official reaction to queries about Roy. Roy had joined the BJP months after being named as an accused in the case by the CBI on April 16, 2017.

The CBI team also questioned Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha member K D Singh in connection with the Narada case, officials said. Messages sent on the official numbers of K D Singh, given on Rajya Sabha website, seeking his reaction remained unanswered.

The agency suspects that Singh had investments in an investigation magazine, which had commissioned the sting operation, they said. The sting was later broadcast on various channels by Narada news editor Mathew Samuel who had provided the recordings to the CBI purportedly showing alleged payments received by politicians and senior bureaucrats of West Bengal Government.

The agency confronted Samuel and Singh on alleged payments to the politicians who were caught on camera, they said. Meanwhile, the CBI has summoned TMC MP Aparupa Poddar and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the ongoing Narada Sting operation probe, said sources.

Chatterjee has been asked to appear before the CBI on August 31, while Poddar will be questioned on September 2.

“I have received a notice today and I am consulting my legal advisor. I will definitely appear before the CBI,” said Poddar.

Despite repeated attempts, Chatterjee was unavailable for comment. Officials said as per Supreme Court directive, they needed to collect voice samples of those who were seen in the Narada sting tape.

Chatterjee is a former Kolkata Mayor, who defected to BJP this month after differences with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He was been questioned by CBI twice before, when he was in the TMC.