Chit fund cases: CBI approaches SC, says Vodafone, Airtel not cooperating in giving information

The CBI has approached the Supreme Court, alleging “non-cooperation” by Vodafone and Bharti Airtel in the investigation into the Saradha scam and other chit fund scams.

The agency, which is probing the cases on the direction of the apex court, had earlier stated that though it had sought the Call Data Records (CDRs) of Saradha Group directors Sudipta Sen and Debjani Mukherjee for the years 2012-2013 from West Bengal police, it was given “limited” CDRs. The CBI has filed a contempt petition against the state police in this regard.

In an application filed in this contempt petition, the agency said it had requested Vodafone Mobile Services Limited and Bharti Airtel Limited on July 12, 2018 to provide information “pertaining to the period far which the CDRs (Call Data Records) were requested by the West Bengal police in the first place and the period for which the CDRs were actually supplied” by them “to the West Bengal Police”.

On the reason for seeking this information, the CBI said “it is extremely germane for adjudicating one of the contemptuous acts of the alleged contemnor to ascertain whether the CDRs of the entire period were sought for by the West Bengal police and were accordingly provided by the …service providers; and or whether despite being in possession of the complete CDRs for the entire period from 2012 to 2013, the West Bengal Police chose to share only limited CDRs with” it.

“…till date, despite the repeated requests of the applicant and despite the specific direction of the Government of India, the service providers have not shared the information as sought for”, the CBI told the court and requested it to direct them to share the details.

Vodafone responded to the July 12 letter on July 13, but “declined to reveal any information pertaining to the” CBI’s “request” and instead requested the agency to approach the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the agency said.

The CBI then wrote to DoT, requesting it to direct the service providers to give the information and DoT replied that “as per revised letter”, it was the Ministry of Home Affairs which would be the competent authority for directing the service providers to provide the details, the agency said.

On August 24, 2018, the CBI wrote to MHA, requesting it to direct the service providers to furnish the information, the agency said. This was followed up by the MHA but the service providers did not give the info, it added.

The agency said that it sent more reminders to the service providers, but their replies were “surprisingly and strangely evasive and fails to disclose the relevant information”.

An Airtel spokesperson said, “We can confirm that we have provided the information that the concerned authorities/investigating agencies had requested, and will continue to assist them. As a responsible corporate, we have always been and shall remain compliant with the laws of the land.”