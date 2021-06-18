Chirag’s advisor responsible for crisis in LJP, family: Cousin-MP Prince

LJP MP from Samastipur Prince Raj on Thursday accused the “personal assistant and advisor” of his cousin Chirag Paswan of engineering the family crisis, splitting the party and also instigating the sexual assault complaint against him.

Prince, who is one of the five LJP MPs who have rebelled against Chirag, told The Indian Express over the phone from Patna that his cousin has been under the influence of the advisor for the past few years.

He claimed the decision to remove Chirag as the LJP chief was taken only to save the party and the family.

“Things were not going well within the party for long, from the time bade papa (Prince’s uncle Ram Vilas Paswan) was not keeping well, and even till the (Bihar Assembly) elections took place (late last year). None of the party members — MPs, MLAs, and workers — were happy with the poll results. (The LJP won just one seat.)

“However, bhaiya (Chirag), acting on the advice of his personal assistant, kept taking decisions that were not going down well with other party members. This was the reason why many quit the party, while many others were unhappy,” Prince said.

While the Samastipur MP, who is the son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan’s youngest brother Ram Chandra Paswan, took no names, Chirag is widely known to be close to Saurabh Pandey, his personal assistant and advisor.

“We had informed the party high command about the situation but no action was taken,” Prince said. “In order to save both the party and the family, this decision (to change the leadership) was taken. All this was happening only because of one person — his (Chirag’s) advisor,” he said.

“Chirag bhaiya was not keeping very well. He had come home once recently. Everyone knows who was running the party. Bhaiya was totally controlled by him (the advisor) and none of the decisions were made without his being a part. It was always the same man who ran the show, which was not in the party’s favour. And I will not disclose anyone’s name,” Prince said.

On the sexual assault complaint lodged against him on Tuesday by a woman whom he had accused of attempted extortion four months ago, Prince said, “It has come to my knowledge that a woman has levelled some allegations against me. On February 10 itself, we lodged an FIR and submitted all the evidence before the police.”

The FIR was registered against two persons, including the woman, for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from him after threatening to implicate him in a false rape case.

On the day the crisis in the LJP surfaced, the woman filed the sexual abuse complaint against Prince at Connaught Place Police Station.

“All these allegations are baseless and the police are investigating the matter… It is totally politically motivated, look at the timing. There is only one person responsible for the differences within both the family and the party. Nobody should play such ugly politics. However, I completely believe in our administration and the judicial system to bring the culprits to book,” Prince said.

“Chirag bhaiya is completely controlled by his advisor, and he also wanted to get me under his control… Who knows, tomorrow Bhaiya’s assistant might do something to him. I want to save both the family and the party… And my brother will always be my elder brother no matter what,” he said.