Chirag says Lalu praise means a lot, keeps option for tie-up open

TWO DAYS after RJD president Lalu Prasad backed him, LJP leader and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan, whose party suffered a split recently following a power struggle, on Friday said the praise from the veteran leader meant a lot to him. On a possible alliance with the RJD in future, Chirag kept the option open, saying, “One can never say never in politics”.

Currently on his Ashirvad Yatra across Bihar to garner support from the people, Chirag told The Indian Express, “I am very happy with the crowd response. I am elated to see the huge attraction of youth [towards the yatra], who have been asking questions on poor health and education. I see every reason to stay put in Bihar whether there is election or no election.”

Facing his toughest political battle less than a year after the death of his father, former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag said Lalu’s recent remarks were important for him. “I am very grateful to Lalu Prasad for his praise. His words about Dalits being in solidarity with me means a lot,” he said.

Asked if the RJD chief’s words indicate a future tie-up between him and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, he said: “I always had good rapport with Tejashwi, whom I call my younger brother. Both of us have time in hand… And one never says never in politics.”

Chirag, however, refrained from targeting the BJP. He said when he had been “betrayed” by his own uncle, Hajipur MP and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, and cousin, Samastipur MP Prince Raj, he had “no reason to blame any other party”.