‘How many trains can be stopped?’ BJP ally Chirag Paswan on Delhi’s EC protest shutdown

“The youth of India has the capacity to show the way to the world. They have been doing so generation after generation; no one can stop them,” said the Union minister

Written by: Santosh Singh
3 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 07:30 PM IST
In the recent past, Chirag has voiced his mild but open protest against the NDA government's decisions.In the recent past, Chirag has voiced his mild but open protest against the NDA government's decisions. (ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

No one can stop the youth of India, and connectivity cannot be disrupted for a long time, Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan said on Friday amid cancellation of trains to the national capital and restrictions ordered on Delhi Metro services.

“Bharat ke yuva hain ye, inko koi nahi rok sakta prabhu. Jo log aise brahm failaine ka prayaas karte hain – kitni trains koi rok lega? Kitni connectivity koi rok lega? Kitni sadko koi koi jam kar dega? (They are the youth of India; no one can stop them. Those who are trying to create such illusions – how many trains can one stop, how much connectivity can one disrupt, how many roads can be blocked?)” Chirag, a key NDA ally, said when asked about measures being undertaken in the wake of the October 10 protests.

Also Read | Delhi CJP Protest: Rajdhani, Shatabdi among 45 trains cancelled on October 10 – full list

He was responding to questions by reporters in Sonipat, Haryana, on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“The youth of India have the capacity to show the way to the world. They have been doing so for generations; no one can stop them,” he said.

Earlier, Chirag had supported students who protested against the Bihar Public Service Commission’s two-tier examination structure for the upcoming Teacher Recruitment Examinations-4 (TRE-4). The state government ultimately reverted to a single-examination format.

‘Allies support coalition, not submit to it’

LJP (RV) Jamui MP Arun Bharati told The Indian Express, “What our leader said is only a reaffirmation of how indomitable youth aspirations and power are. All individual success stories in the corporate world and other fields are examples of youth power.”

Asked if the LJP (RV) is constantly re-evaluating its position in the NDA, Bharati said, “If trains and other modes of communication are stopped to control and prevent anarchy, the government is well within its rights to do so. But if protesters have valid permission to register their grievances, then it is not fair… As for our alliance position, we have always believed that allies support a coalition, not submit to it.”

In the recent past, Chirag has voiced his mild but open protest against the NDA government’s decisions.

Story continues below this ad

He publicly asked the Election Commission to issue proactive clarifications on poll process transparency.

He also broke ranks with the BJP’s initial hesitation regarding a nationwide caste-based census, stating that it is necessary to formulate targeted welfare policies for marginalised communities. Chirag has also targeted the Bihar government over recent incidents of violence against women.

 
◆ More on this big story ◆
Can’t bring everything to halt: SC on Delhi Metro closure for EC protest“We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the Supreme Court said.Read the full story →
Permission denied, says Delhi Police for CJP Jantar Mantar protest tomorrowDelhi Police denied permission for a Cockroach Janta Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, citing rule violations and BNSS Section 163 prohibitory orders.Read the full story →
Delhi Police’s 37-point dragnet to block CJP protests: In graphicsTrains cancelled, 60 metro stations closed, and hotel bookings restricted: Delhi Police have activated a 37-point dragnet across the national capital to prevent Saturday’s Jantar Mantar demonstration against alleged voter roll irregularities. Here is how the security clampdown will impact commuters and visitors across the city.Read the full story →
Delhi CJP Protest: Trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin cancelled tomorrow between 4 am – 2 pmDelhi train cancellation: Indian Railways has cancelled all mails and express trains to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations for 10 hours on October 10 amid a CJP protest.Read the full story →
Sign a bond, skip Delhi: Maharashtra police warn would-be protesters against Oct 10 agitationA day before the Cockroach Janata Party's Jantar Mantar protest, activists in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune say police came to their homes, called them on trains and detained some. The DGP's office admits issuing notices but denies any detentions.Read the full story →
Trains, metros, Uber, Oyo and stadiums: The crackdown for Delhi CJP October 10 protestThe Delhi Police has not granted permission for the CJP-AISA protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163Read the full story →
 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Santosh Singh
Santosh Singh
facebook
twitter

Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Expertise He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance. Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.   ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments