‘How many trains can be stopped?’ BJP ally Chirag Paswan on Delhi’s EC protest shutdown

No one can stop the youth of India, and connectivity cannot be disrupted for a long time, Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan said on Friday amid cancellation of trains to the national capital and restrictions ordered on Delhi Metro services.

“Bharat ke yuva hain ye, inko koi nahi rok sakta prabhu. Jo log aise brahm failaine ka prayaas karte hain – kitni trains koi rok lega? Kitni connectivity koi rok lega? Kitni sadko koi koi jam kar dega? (They are the youth of India; no one can stop them. Those who are trying to create such illusions – how many trains can one stop, how much connectivity can one disrupt, how many roads can be blocked?)” Chirag, a key NDA ally, said when asked about measures being undertaken in the wake of the October 10 protests.

He was responding to questions by reporters in Sonipat, Haryana, on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony.

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“The youth of India have the capacity to show the way to the world. They have been doing so for generations; no one can stop them,” he said.

#WATCH | Sonipat, Haryana: On the cancellation of trains, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, “These are the youth of India—nothing can stop them. To those attempting to spread such misconceptions, I ask: how many trains can anyone really stop? How much connectivity can be blocked? How many roads can be jammed? These are India’s youth; they possess the capacity to show the world the way—just as previous generations have done—and so, nothing can hold them back.” — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026

Earlier, Chirag had supported students who protested against the Bihar Public Service Commission’s two-tier examination structure for the upcoming Teacher Recruitment Examinations-4 (TRE-4). The state government ultimately reverted to a single-examination format.

‘Allies support coalition, not submit to it’

LJP (RV) Jamui MP Arun Bharati told The Indian Express, “What our leader said is only a reaffirmation of how indomitable youth aspirations and power are. All individual success stories in the corporate world and other fields are examples of youth power.”

Asked if the LJP (RV) is constantly re-evaluating its position in the NDA, Bharati said, “If trains and other modes of communication are stopped to control and prevent anarchy, the government is well within its rights to do so. But if protesters have valid permission to register their grievances, then it is not fair… As for our alliance position, we have always believed that allies support a coalition, not submit to it.”

In the recent past, Chirag has voiced his mild but open protest against the NDA government’s decisions.

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He publicly asked the Election Commission to issue proactive clarifications on poll process transparency.

He also broke ranks with the BJP’s initial hesitation regarding a nationwide caste-based census, stating that it is necessary to formulate targeted welfare policies for marginalised communities. Chirag has also targeted the Bihar government over recent incidents of violence against women.