Chirag Paswan to lead roadshow across Bihar on father’s birth anniversary next month

Amid the ongoing tussle for control of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan on Sunday said he would hold a roadshow across Bihar on the occasion of his father’s birth anniversary next month.

“My father’s birth anniversary falls on July 5. My father and my uncle are not with me anymore. So, we’ve decided to take out an ‘Aashirvaad Yatra’ from July 5 from Hajipur. The yatra will pass through all districts of Bihar. We need more love and blessings from the people,” Chirag was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, Paswan attended a national executive meeting in which the members reportedly condemned and opposed the use of LJP’s symbol and name by the expelled members, ANI reported. “The demand was raised to confer the Bharat Ratna upon the late Ram Vilas Paswan and install a big statue of him in Bihar,” Paswan said.

Chirag’s decision to hold the roadshow comes across as a show of strength at a time when he is locked in a bitter contest with his uncle Pashupati Paras over the control of LJP.

Chirag had called the national executive in Delhi on Sunday after the LJP faction led by Pashupati Paras said they held a national executive in Patna on Thursday and elected him unopposed as the party’s national president.

Chirag hit back at the dissidents led by his uncle, saying he was still the party president as the Patna meeting did not have the required quorum of the national executive.

Last Monday, Paras had claimed support of four of the five remaining MPs of the LJP and removed Chirag as the parliamentary party leader. On Tuesday, the Paras faction said it had removed Chirag as LJP chief.

Chirag, in turn, held a meeting of the LJP National Executive on Zoom, and announced expulsion of the five ‘rebel’ MPs from the party. LJP leaders said the resolution had been sent to the Election Commission and the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Chirag also released a letter ostensibly written by him to Paras on March 31, indicating that the latter had been resentful of him since the death of LJP supremo Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020.

Chirag has also blamed Janata Dal (United) for engineering the split in his party but steered clear of questions regarding the role of the BJP in the development. He has rejected the decisions taken by the faction headed Paras, saying that the party’s constitution does not authorise them any such power.

